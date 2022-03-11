State A girls: Havre drubs Browning

MISSOULA—The Havre girls' state title defense is off to a good start after the Blue Ponies collected a 66-37 win over Browning in the quarterfinals of the State A girls basketball tournament on Thursday.

Havre opened the game on a 9-0 run before Browning settled in. The Blue Ponies went into the half up 31-21 behind 10 first-half points from Sadie Filius while Mecca Bullchild had 10 in the first half for Browning.

Both teams brought the physicality on defense, but Havre extended its lead to 42-23 after three quarters, holding the Indians to just two points in the third frame.

Filius, who went 11-for-11 from the free throw line, finished with 18 points for the Blue Ponies. Yelena Miller added 12 points and eight rebounds. Bullchild, the only Browning player in double figures, finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.

Havre advances to Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal, while Browning will play in a loser-out game Friday at 12 p.m.

Butte Central vs. Dillon, 5 p.m.

