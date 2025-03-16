State A girls: Billings Central repeats as state champions with cliffhanger win over Dillon

BILLINGS — The basketball bounced once, twice, threes times with the game in the balance.

When it finally dropped through the hoop with three seconds to go, all Billings Central had to do to repeat as champion, to finish a perfect regular season to boot, was survive a Dillon desperation attempt.

That never materialized, and so when the final buzzer sounded it set off a flurry of celebration for the Rams with their 54-52 squeaky-close win over the Beavers in the Class A girls basketball state tournament championship game Saturday night at First Interstate Arena.

The Rams had steamrolled through their schedule all season, and for three quarters it looked like they would do the same to the Beavers. But Billings Central had to show some mettle in the end, and the Rams did.

“I have no words,” Billings Central coach Jetton Ailes said, before she found them. “I knew what (the Beavers) were capable of, I knew it was going to be a close game. Did I want it to be that close? No. But these are just ones where they fight, they grind.

“I said it the same last year, I’ll say it again: They fight like sisters on the court and they fight for each other.”

Kam Reinker scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and Coral Old Bull added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lyssa Peterson finished with 13 points for the 24-0 Rams.

It was Old Bull who provided the game-winner after Dillon, which trailed for 29 minutes, 16 seconds of game time, eventually tied the score. That doesn’t include the first 1:10 of the game when it was scoreless.

Finally, after battling back from a deficit as big as 12 points on a putback by Kenleigh Graham, Dillon tied the score for the first time at 52-52 with 26 seconds to go.

Billings Central missed twice on its ensuing possession, and a held ball call on a rebound went the Rams’ way with 6.2 seconds left.

Annika Stergar inbounded the ball along the baseline to Old Bull, who made a quick cut from the top of the key. Old Bull spun once, pushed the ball up with her right hand and … bounce … bounce … bounce.

Then bedlam for the Rams.

“Back-to-back is sweet, and I guess a perfect season on top of that,” a beaming Old Bull said. “I mean, that means everything to me, especially to go out on that note.”

Graham helped spark Dillon, which shot just 17% in the first half, to a strong second half and she finished with 19 points. Tess Tash added 10 points, but the Beavers came up just short.

“You know what hurts me the most?” said Dillon coach Josh Keller, whose team finished 22-2. “It’s not the loss, it’s the fact that I won’t have that group in that locker room together again, and that’s what hurts.”

Havre resumed its collection of tournament trophies with a 48-31 win over Bigfork for third place in the consolation championship game.

Ariana Gary scored 13 points and Amaya Jarvis added 12 to help the Blue Ponies beat the Valkryies for the second time in the tournament. Havre also beat Bigfork in the first round on Thursday.

Havre did not place at state in 2023-24 after winning three consecutive championships from 2021-2023.

Paeten Gunlock led Bigfork with 13 points. Braeden Gunlock finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.