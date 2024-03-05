Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

Southern C girls: Roberts tops Custer-Hysham, advances to State C tournament

20240304_202305.jpg
Posted at 8:45 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 22:46:36-05

BILLINGS — The Roberts girls topped Custer-Hysham in Monday's challenge game at Lockwood High School to claim second place in the Southern C and punch a ticket to the State C tournament later this week in Great Falls.

Roberts opened up 24-point halftime lead on the heels of Taylee Chirrick's 17 first-half points. She finished with 35 points in the Rockets' 74-41 win over the Rebels.

Roberts fought its way through the consolation bracket after falling to Melstone in the Southern C semifinals, while Custer-Hysham lost to the Broncs in Saturday's championship game.

With the win, Roberts will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Thursday at noon in the first round at state at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state