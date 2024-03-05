Southern C girls: Roberts tops Custer-Hysham, advances to State C tournament

BILLINGS — The Roberts girls topped Custer-Hysham in Monday's challenge game at Lockwood High School to claim second place in the Southern C and punch a ticket to the State C tournament later this week in Great Falls.

Roberts opened up 24-point halftime lead on the heels of Taylee Chirrick's 17 first-half points. She finished with 35 points in the Rockets' 74-41 win over the Rebels.

Roberts fought its way through the consolation bracket after falling to Melstone in the Southern C semifinals, while Custer-Hysham lost to the Broncs in Saturday's championship game.

With the win, Roberts will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Thursday at noon in the first round at state at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.