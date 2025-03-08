Southern C girls: Unbeatens Plenty Coups, Melstone set for title tilt

BILLINGS — The Plenty Coups and Melstone girls basketball teams are the only remaining Class C unbeatens.

Now the two will tangle for the Southern C title Saturday night after winning semifinal games Friday at Lockwood High School.

Plenty Coups 68, Ekalaka 56

The Plenty Coups girls basketball team will play for a Southern C divisional title on Saturday night.

The Warriors built a double-digit first-quarter lead over Ekalaka in Friday’s semifinals before holding off the Bulldogs’ comeback attempt for a 68-56 win.

Ekalaka junior Nasya O'Connor essentially put the Bulldogs on her back, registering a 33-point, 23-rebound double double on 12-of-23 shooting, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit.

Brynecia Hugs led a trio of Plenty Coups girls in double figues with 25 points. Shaylei Falls Down added 17 and Kloe Cummins scored 14.

The Warriors will play in Saturday night's title game slated to tip at 6 p.m. Ekalaka will face Terry in loser-out action Saturday at 9 a.m.

Melstone 61, Jordan 21

The Melstone girls continue to roll.

The Broncs blew past Jordan 61-21 Friday in the semifinals of the Southern C divisional tourney.

Melstone raced out to a 28-8 lead by halftime, essentially putting the game in cruise control for the final 16 minutes.

Savannah DeJaeger led Melstone with 16 points. Maggie Eike added 15 and Emma Myhre scored 13.

Melstone will play Plenty Coups in Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m. Jordan falls to loser-out action and face Harlowton-Ryegate at 9 a.m.

