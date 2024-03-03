Southern C girls: Melstone wins title over Custer-Hysham; Roberts' Taylee Chirrick scores 58 in consolation

MILES CITY — Emme Myhre and Maggie Eike scored 17 points each to help Melstone defeat Custer-Hysham 64-38 in the Southern C championship game on Saturday night.

With the game tied 12-12, the Broncs scored the final seven points of the first quarter and continued to run away from the Rebels the rest of the way.

Avery Eike added 15 points for the Broncs, who held the Rebels to just 24 percent shooting from the floor. Belle Collins contributed six points and six assists.

Custer-Hysham was led by the 11 points of Bess Gasvoda. Olivia Yochum added nine points.

Melstone will be at the Class C state basketball tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Broncs didn’t reach state last year, breaking a run of three straight appearances from 2019-2020 to 2021-22.

Earlier Saturday, Taylee Chirrick scored a whopping 58 points to push Roberts to third place with a 79-54 win over Broadus and set up a challenge game with Custer-Hysham.

Custer-Hysham and Roberts will play Monday at 7 p.m. at the Lockwood High School gym for the right to advance to the state tournament.

Chirrick filled up the stat sheet on 23-of-43 shooting, including 5 of 14 on 3-pointers, and had 14 rebounds and six steals.

Laynee Holdbrook added 10 points for the Rockets, who outscored Broadus 51-29 in the second half.

Maddie Zimmer led Broadus with 15 points, and she was aided by Zeason Schaffer and Mia Mader, who both finished with 11 points.

Saturday loser-out scores

Roberts 78, Plenty Coups 36

Broadus 56, Bridger-Belfry 45

Roberts 79, Broadus 54