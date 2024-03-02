Southern C girls: Melstone stifles Roberts; Custer-Hysham beats Broadus in 2OT

MILES CITY — Melstone and Custer-Hysham will duel for the Southern C girls basketball divisional championship Saturday.

Both teams won semifinal games Friday, with Melstone defeating Roberts 48-39 in the first semifinal and Custer-Hysham winning a two-overtime nail-biter over Broadus 63-59 in the second semi.

The title game between Melstone and Custer-Hysham is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Melstone 48, Roberts 39

Melstone used a strong defensive performance Friday to get past Roberts 48-39 and advance to the divisional championship game.

The Broncs held the Rockets to just 13-of-63 shooting in the game. Roberts star Taylee Chirrick scored 26 points but was 8-of-35 shooting, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range. TJ Chirrick (seven points) and Laynee Haldbrook (six) were the only other Rockets to score.

Melstone, meanwhile, got 19 points and six rebounds from Emme Myhre and 13 points from Maggie Eike. Savanah DeJaegher added nine points and six rebounds for the Broncs.

With the loss, Roberts slips into the consolation bracket and will play Plenty Coups at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.

Custer-Hysham 63, Broadus 59, 2OT

After a slow start, Custer-Hysham rallied to force two overtimes and then grabbed a 63-59 win over Broadus to secure a place in the championship game.

The Rebels trailed 14-8 after the first quarter and spent the rest of the game making up the six-point deficit. They trailed 26-20 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters. The teams went into overtime tied at 50 and headed into a second overtime tied at 56.

Olivia Yochum had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Custer-Hysham. Tavee Duncan added 14 points and four assists, Reagan Fink nine points and 10 rebounds and Jo Hopf nine points and seven rebounds.

Broadus was led by the trio of Mia Mader (22 points, seven rebounds), Zeason Schaffer (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Maddie Zimmer (15 points).

After the loss, Broadus will have a quick turnaround. The Hawks will play Bridger-Belfry in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Plenty Coups 58, Harlowton-Ryegate 37

Bridger-Belfry 47, Ekalaka 38