Southern C girls: Melstone outruns Plenty Coups for championship, 67-33

LOCKWOOD — Melstone's basketball girls charged out to a 12-point lead at the end of one quarter and kept their foot on the gas to remain unbeaten with a 67-33 win over Plenty Coups in the Southern C divisional championship Saturday night.

Emma Myhre erupted for 21 points in the first half pacing the Broncs with 27 for the game plus seven rebounds. Avery Eike was the only other Melstone player to hit double-digit scoring with 11 as the Broncs led by as many as 36. Melstone held Plenty Coups to 23% shooting for the game to hand the Warriors' their first loss of the season.

Brynecia Hugs was the only Warrior to reach double figures with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors were 2 of 12 from the 3-point line.

There will be no challenge game due to Plenty Coups’ 58-56 win over Ekalaka earlier in the tournament’s semifinals. Ekalaka defeated Jordan 45-43 in Saturday’s consolation game to earn third place.

The Class C state tournament tips off Wednesday at the Civic Center in Butte.

