Southern C girls: Juggernaut Roberts moves on, will face Broadus in semifinals

BILLINGS — The Roberts girls stayed hot as they clinched a berth in Friday's Southern C divisional semifinal game against Broadus, which topped Custer-Hysham on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals at Lockwood High School.

Broadus 44, Custer-Hysham 27

With the game tied at 16-all, Broadus went on a 20-0 run spanning the second and third quarters on its way to a 44-27 win over Custer-Hysham in the quarterfinals of the Southern C divisional tournament in Lockwood. Broadus out-scored Custer-Hysham 29-6 over those two quarters.

Custer-Hysham made just two field goals in the first half, both 3-pointers, but found themselves in the game until Broadus finished the first half with a flurry. Broadus forced 27 Custer-Hysham turnovers in the game, 21 of which came in the first half.

Mia Mader led Broadus with 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Abi Krantz added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, who will play in Friday's semifinals at 5 p.m.

Roberts 53, Jordan 47

Despite battling foul trouble throughout the game, Roberts junior Taylee Chirrick amassed a huge 20-point, 15-rebound double-double to lead the Rockets to a hard-fought 53-47 win over Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Southern C divisional tournament in Lockwood. She also added seven steals to her stat line, as well as 17 free throw attempts with eight makes.

Jordan trailed the majority of the game but trimmed it to three on several occasions in the fourth quarter, including with a minute to play on a 3-pointer by Lindsay Lawrence. With a 3-point lead, Chirrick split a pair of free throws and Laynee Holdbrook grabbed the offensive rebound with 13.5 seconds remaining and buried the two free throws to push the lead to six.

Roberts out-shot Jordan from the foul line 38-16.

Jordan was led by Brooke Murnion, who tallied a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Mustangs will play Absarokee in loser-out action at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Roberts will meet Broadus in the semifinals on Friday night at 5 p.m.