Southern C girls: Jordan, Melstone to meet in semifinals

LOCKWOOD — Jordan rallied from behind, while Melstone blew out its first-round opponent as the two sides are set to tangle in Friday night's semifinals at the Southern C girls divisional basketball tournament.

Jordan 34, Bridger 28

Jordan closed the game on a 19-4 run to rally from nine down and stun Bridger 34-28 on Thursday in the first round of the Southern C girls divisional basketball tournament inside Lockwood High School.

Trailing 24-15 midway through the third quarter, the Mustangs pounced with a 12-2 spurt capped by a 3-pointer by Skylar Lawrence to grab a 27-26 lead, one that they wouldn't relinquish.

Lawrence finished with nine points and eight rebounds, while Anni Murnion led Jordan with 10 points. MacKenzie Griffin led Bridger with 10.

Jordan is into Friday's semifinal round, while Bridger falls into loser-out action.

Melstone 67, Terry 25

Melstone continues its season unblemished.

The Broncs scored the game's first 15 points en route to a 67-25 win over Terry on Thursday in the first round of the Southern C girls divisional basketball tournament inside Lockwood High School.

Melstone had three girls in double figures, led by Avery Eike's 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, and had eight girls score.

The Broncs will play Jordan in Friday's semifinals, while Terry falls to loser-out play.