Southern C girls: Ekalaka, Melstone to meet in semis; Jordan advances

LOCKWOOD — Old District 4C foes Ekalaka and Melstone will play Friday night for a spot in the Southern C title game after both picked up first-round victories on Wednesday afternoon in Lockwood.

Ekalaka 69, Absarokee 38

Ekalaka freshman Nasya O'Connor put on a clinic against Absarokee in the opening round of the Southern C divisional tournament Wednesday in Lockwood. O'Connor poured in 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 69-38 win over Absarokee.

O'Connor had 14 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs to a 30-20 lead. Ekalaka stepped on the gas in the second half, out-scoring Absarokee 39-18 over the final 16 minutes.

Ekalaka's Heidi LaBree (17) and Tyra O'Connor (19) joined Nasya O'Connor in double figures. Absarokee was led by Julianna Feddes who scored 11.

Ekalaka had 18 assists on 27 made field goals. The Bulldogs will play in Friday's semifinals at 3:30 p.m.

Melstone 69, Bridger 18

Melstone opened up a 28-6 halftime lead on its way to a 69-18 drubbing of Bridger in the opening round of the Southern C divisional tournament.

The Broncs hit 14 3-point shots in the game, four each from Avery Eike and Koye Rindahl. Eike, a sophomore, had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Eike's eighth-grade sister Maggie had 15 points, while Rindahl had 12 points and nine assists.

Melstone will face Ekalaka in Friday's semifinals at 3:30 p.m.

Jordan 57, Broadview-Lavina 35

Jordan prevailed in the first game of the day, beating Broadview-Lavina 57-35. That sends the Mustangs into matchup with powerhouse Roberts on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Broadview-Lavina will face Bridger Thursday at 6:30.