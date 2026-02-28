Southern C girls: D-G-S-G, Melstone to duel in divisional title game

LEWISTOWN — For the fourth time this season, the girls basketball teams of Melstone and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will square off, this time for the Southern C divisional title.

Both the Broncs and Bearcats won semifinal matchups in Lewistown on Friday.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Southern C girls: D-G-S-G, Melstone to duel in title game

D-G-S-G 63, Custer-Hysham 40

The D-G-S-G continued its pursuit of perfection with a 63-40 win over Custer-Hysham in the semifinals of the Southern C divisional basketball tournament.

D-G-S-G closed the first half with five points in the final minute to take a 34-20 lead. The Bearcats' lead hung between 15-20 for the majority of the remainder of the game.

BriElla Becker led D-G-S-G with 24 points, while Emma Smith added 23. Reagan Fink had 18 for Custer-Hysham.

D-G-S-G will play the Melstone in Saturday's title game, while Custer-Hysham falls to loser-out action and will face Park City at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Melstone 51, Harlowton 15

The Melstone girls led 23-0 after the first quarter and 42-5 at halftime as the Broncs topped Harlowton 51-15 in the semifinals of the Southern C divisional tournament.

Melstone is eyeing a return trip to the State C tournament, but a familiar foe will stand in the way. Melstone will face D-G-S-G on Saturday night, as the Broncs and Bearcats have squared off three times this season.

D-G-S-G has won all three, though its margin of victory has shrunk each time.

That championship game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff, while Harlowton will face Plenty Coups in loser-out play at 9:30 a.m.

