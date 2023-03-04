Southern C girls: Taylee Chirrick's monster game propels Roberts to title game to face Ekalaka

BILLINGS — Roberts junior Taylee Chirrick had a masterful performance against Broadus to propel the Rockets into Saturday's title game where they'll meet Ekalaka, which pulled away from Melstone late.

Ekalaka 50, Melstone 40

Ekalaka used a 16-3 run spanning parts of the second and third quarter to separate from Melstone in the semifinals of the Southern C girls divisional tournament at Lockwood High School. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game with a 50-40 win over the Broncs.

Melstone had trimmed Ekalaka's lead to three, 33-30, early in the fourth quarter, but Broncs eighth grader Magge Eike was whistled for an offensive foul and a technical foul resulting in her fourth and fifth personal fouls. Ekalaka then quickly stretched the lead to 11 with just over a minute to play.

Freshman Nasya O'Connor poured in 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. She finished 11 of 16 from the charity stripe. Avery Eike and Emma Myhre had 11 apiece to lead Melstone.

Melstone will face Jordan at 9 a.m. on Saturday in loser-out action, while Ekalaka is in Saturday's 6:30 p.m. title game.

Roberts 56, Broadus 47

Taylee Chirrick scored 40 points and pulled down 27 rebounds to lead Roberts to a 56-47 win over Broadus in the semifinals of the Southern C girls divisional tournament at Lockwood High School.

Chirrick amassed 24 points and 16 boards in the opening half to help the Rockets to a two-point lead at the break. Roberts tightened the clamps defensively in the second half and led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter.

Kendal Stanley led Broadus with 19 points. Hailey Croft was the next highest scorer for the Rockets with nine.

Roberts will face Ekalaka for the Southern C title at 6:30 on Saturday night, while Broadus will play Broadview-Lavina at 9 a.m. in loser-out action.