Southern B girls: Jefferson's Izzy Morris down Lodge Grass with OT buzzer-beater

Tied at 60 apiece with time expiring, Jefferson's Izzy Morris buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to give Jefferson a 63-60 win over Lodge Grass in overtime, giving the Panthers the third-place trophy at the Southern B divisional tournament and clinching a berth at the state tournament next weekend in Bozeman.

It was the only shot Morris hit all night.

Lodge Grass built a 31-12 halftime advantage and led by as many as 22 in the third quarter before Jefferson started to chip away. The Panthers were able to tie the game with 50 seconds to play on a Rachel Van Blaricom lay-in, but Shantel Pretty On Top answered with a basket of her own to put Lodge Grass ahead 52-50 with 33 seconds to play.

Van Blaricom was then fouled with 19.9 seconds remaining and sunk both free throws to tie the game once again, which led to overtime.

Trailing 60-58 in OT, Van Blaricom stole the ball at halfcourt and fed Brynna Wolfe for a bucket to tie the game with 12.1 seconds remaining. Lodge Grass gave up possession on a jump ball with 7.9 to play. After the inbounds pass led to a scrum on the floor, Van Blaricom escaped from the pack and found Morris as time expired.

Jefferson will play the Northern B's top seed on March 10.

