Southern B girls: Jefferson, Baker ease into Friday semifinals

BILLINGS — Jefferson and Baker will meet in Friday's 6 p.m. Southern B girls semifinals after convincing opening-round wins Thursday inside First Interstate Arena.

Jefferson 63, Shepherd 38

Eight 3-pointers in the first half — three by Hanna Stevens — paced Jefferson to a 32-23 halftime lead and past Shepherd 63-38. The Panthers never trailed, increasing their lead to 49-29 after three. The Fillies did build a 9-0 rally, but it was overshadowed by an 18-2 Jefferson run.

Kodee Cummings led everybody in scoring with 20 points complimented by seven rebounds. Stevens scored 17 including five 3-pointers. Josie Oxarart was the game's high rebounder with 11.

Lauren Anderson and Lexie Dennison scored 13 and 12 to pace Shepherd's offense.

Baker 75, Whitehall 22

Montana State commit Madison O'Connor breezed to 23 first-half points and younger sister Avery dropped 19 on the way to a 51-16 halftime lead for Baker. Increasing the margin to 61-18 in the third quarter, Baker forced a running clock.

The Spartans led by 10 after the opening quarter before outscoring Whitehall 32-7 in the second. Madison O'Connor closed with 31 points (12-of-22) and four blocks, while Avery finished with 24 points (10 of 14) and led Baker in rebounding with seven.

Julia Hoagland was Whitehall's leading scorer with 12.