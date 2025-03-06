Southern B girls: Huntley Project, Shepherd to clash in Friday's semis

BILLINGS — Huntley Project and Shepherd earned semifinal tickets Thursday with quarterfinal wins at the Southern B girls basketball divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena.

Huntley Project 82, Ennis 49

After trailing 14-8 early, Huntley Project turned on the jets on the way to an 82-49 win over Ennis. Gonzaga commit Paige Lofing paced all scorers with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils, who owned a 36-23 halftime lead and led by as many as 34. Sannah Windy Boy was 9-for-9 shooting to close with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Marissa Snider led Ennis with 23 points on 6-of-24 shooting. Mikayla and Mikendra Ledgerwood finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

Shepherd 45, Manhattan 34

Molly Gilbert (18 points) and Lexie Dennison (17) combined for 35 of Shepherd's 45 points on the way to Thursday's divisional quarterfinal win over Manhattan. The Fillies limited Manhattan to just two points in the second quarter and led by as many as 12 in the second half.

Camdyn Holgate and Morgan Pavlik each finished with 13 points for the Tigers. Pavlik also led the team in rebounds with nine.

Huntley Project and Shepherd will meet in Friday's 3 p.m. semifinal. Ennis and Manhattan will play in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.