Southern B girls: Huntley Project holds off Baker for divisional title; Jefferson also advances

BILLINGS — Paige Lofing scored 30 points to help the Huntley Project Red Devils hold off Baker 61-52 in the Southern B girls divisional championship game Saturday night.

Though the Red Devils built double-digit leads at times — including 40-30 when Lofing completed a four-point play in the third quarter — the Spartans hung around and trailed by three with 1:13 to play.

But the Red Devils, who received another 12 points from Haedyn Simonson, sealed the win in the end, evening the season series at 2-2 with their District 3B rival.

Lofing made 9 of 17 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from the 3-point line. Sannah Windy Boy had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Madison O’Connor led the Spartans with 29 points and sister Avery O'Connor scored 12. Madison O’Connor also had 13 rebounds, while Hope Gonsioroski grabbed 14 boards to go along with her eight points.

Jefferson also earned a state-tournament berth with a 41-39 win over Ennis in the consolation game. Jaida Jurenka hit a 3-pointer in front of her own bench at the buzzer and her teammates mobbed her in front of the scorer’s table after the shot went in.

The Class B girls state basketball tournament begins Thursday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

