Southern B girls: Huntley Project, Baker to meet in third straight divisional title game

BILLINGS — Huntley Project and Baker will play for the Southern B girls divisional championship for the third straight year after posting semifinal wins Friday at First Interstate Arena.

Huntley Project 61, Shepherd 31

Gonzaga commit Paige Lofing hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the first quarter on her way to 27 points, helping Huntley Project roll past Shepherd 65-31. The Red Devils led 32-20 at the half before outscoring Shepherd 33-11 in the second half.

Haedyn Simonson added 10 points for the Spartans followed by Sannah Windy Boy with nine.

Lexie Dennison and Breelyn Fulton each scored nine for Shepherd.

Baker 66, Big Timber 46

Baker opened a 13-point halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 66-46 victory over Big Timber. Montana State commit Madison O'Connor led the Spartans with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

Avery O'Connor wasn't far behind with 22 and Hope Gonsioroski added 10 points along with eight rebounds.

Trailing by as many as 26 but making multiple second-half runs, Big Timber was led by Tori Beck with 21 points and Grace Casey with 10. Laney Ketcham collected 12 rebounds.

Saturday's championship is set for a 6 p.m. tip at First Interstate Arena.

