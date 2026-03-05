Southern B girls: Ennis cruises, Huntley Project escapes to meet in semifinal

BILLINGS — Ennis led early and never looked back, while Huntley Project let go of a big lead to escape during first-round games at the Southern B girls basketball divisional tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena. They'll meet in Friday's divisional semifinals.

Ennis 73, Colstrip 29

Marisa Snider outscored Colstrip by herself in the first half 18-13 helping Ennis build a 44-13 halftime lead on the way to a 73-29 win over the Fillies. Ennis out-rebounded Colstrip 53-26 for the game and held the Fillies to 19% field goal shooting. As a team, the Mustangs were 8 for 21 in 3-point shooting.

Snider finished with 25 points, including a 5-of-6 effort from behind the arc, to lead all scorers. Teammate Hanna Stecker added 16 and eight rebounds.

Kinley Fulton led the Fillies with 14 points and six rebounds.

Huntley Project 49, Big Timber 48

Talk about a tale of two halves. Huntley Project opened a 30-16 halftime lead, then held off a furious Big Timber rally to win 49-48 and advance to meet Ennis in Friday's semifinal.

Harper Simonson matched Big Timber's first-half scoring — including 4-of-5 3-point shooting — with 16 points for the Red Devils as the Herders shot just 4 of 32 from the field.

But Big Timber opened the second half on a quick 5-0 run and later Grace Casey's 3-pointer tied the game at 45-45. Trailing by one with 2.1 seconds left, the Herders' long inbound pass was intercepted near mid-court, allowing Huntley Project to escape.

Simonson led the Red Devils with 20 points, while Aeryn Akins added 11. Sarah Windy Boy and Kinley Tryan each collected nine rebounds.

Kaylie Enloe was Big Timber's leading scorer with 12 followed by Casey with 10. Laney Ketcham was the Herders' rebounding leader with 12.

Play-in game:

Whitehall 42, Columbus 34

