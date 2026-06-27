BILLINGS — Signature Hoops again partnered with former Montana State Billings standout Carrington Wiggins for the Michigan native’s shooting camp in the Magic City.

“We plan on giving them something to take away from the camp where they can rep it out more," Wiggins said. "It's hard because we have 20-30 kids each session, but at the same time we're giving them drills that last a long time so they can rep it out and continue to build their confidence."

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Signature Hoops, former MSU Billings standout Carrington Wiggins partner for shooting camp

Wiggins has played professionally overseas the last handful of years and says these basic drills are still part of his daily routine.

"First we have to build our foundation. Sometimes it might be boring, but first we have to start with the fundamentals then go with the more advanced stuff," Wiggins said. "It's exciting to see them grow into that first. Kids, they have a lot of energy.

"They want to do this, they want to play and just shoot the ball. But we've got to instill in them that there is a way to do things first."

Sometimes boring helps build that inner confidence best, and these movements and scenarios replicate game situations.

"Everything is translatable," Wiggins said. "We started with balance, footwork, holding the follow through. Everything is translatable. So everything you see that these kids are doing, I've personally done this through my 20-plus years of playing basketball."

One of the best snipers to roll through Billings is helping build the next great marksman.