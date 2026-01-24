3rd-quarter surge propels Great Falls CMR girls to 45-34 crosstown road win

GREAT FALLS — Make it a road crosstown sweep in the past two nights for Great Falls CMR.

After a back-and-forth first two quarters Friday night at Swarthout Fieldhouse, the CMR girls shut down Great Falls High in the final two frames to get a 45-34 win.

In the third quarter alone, the Rustlers outscored the Bison 18-3 which set the tone the rest of the way after only having a five-point lead at the break.

CMR improved its record to 6-4, while Great Falls slid to 4-6.

