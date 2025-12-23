The Billings Central girls are keeping the message pretty straightforward this year.

“Just a message we use - nothing is guaranteed, everything is earned and rent is due everyday so you've got to show up and pay it," Central head coach Jetton Ailes said. "We try to challenge them to be their best when their best is needed. It's a next-step mentality. With the youth that we have it takes a little bit, so there's a lot of patience there, but the standard doesn't change."

Rent's Due: Billings Central girls aiming for 3-peat

The Rams are the two-time defending Class A state champions and the cupboard is still stocked full of talent. But how do the Rams keep complacency to the side and remain focused and hungry for a third?

“Just knowing that nothing is going to be handed to us. We have to work for it. People are going to be coming for us and they want to beat Billings Central. We just know we have to get it done," senior Amaya Lorash said.

“We can't take plays off. We can't take games for granted. We've got to show up and be our best every single night," Ailes said. "That down the stretch only makes us better and it's something we look forward to. Learning from every moment — big wins, tough losses. There's always a teachable moment in there. That's my job, is to get the best out of them and put them in positions to succeed."

This season ultimately puts a bow on an outstanding four-year run from this senior class, which has multiple state championships across several sports.

“It's such a privelege to be able to say we've done what we've done, but it's been through all our hard work through all the years," senior and Montana commit Kamryn Reinker said. "Sometiems we'll be talking that some people don't even have one and we have many, so it's kind of crazy to put it in that perspective but I think it's been such an amazing accomplishment for all of us."

Central hopes there’s still one more ring to add to the resume. The Rams are back in action out of the holiday break on January 3 against Billings West, the team that snapped Central’s 29-game winning streak, at First Interstate Arena.