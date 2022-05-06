Quinn Carter named Butte Central's next girls head basketball coach

BUTTE — Butte Central has found it's next girls head basketball coach.

Quinn Carter, a former standout Maroon and MSU-Billings player, was tabbed as Central's next coach on Friday and will succeed Meg Murphy who guided the Maroons for four decades and announced her retirement in February.

"Butte Central is incredibly lucky to have someone like Quinn who is so passionate and knowledgeable leading the Lady Maroon basketball program," said Central activities director Chad Petersen in a release. “While we’ll certainly miss Meg when the basketball season starts in November, I have no doubt Quinn will continue and build upon the foundation of success Meg established over the years.”

A member of the Central girls' basketball team from 2007-2011, Carter helped lead the Maroons to a state championship in 2011, Central's first since 1982. She then played for MSUB where she played a key role in the Yellowjackets earning a Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championship and advancing to the NCAA Division II tournament.

She then returned to Central in 2015 where she's was an assistant under Murphy for the past seven seasons, including the Maroons undefeated state championship run in 2016.

“As a former Lady Maroon and assistant coach, Quinn has been invested and very dedicated to the success of our girls’ program and I’m thrilled she will be taking on this new role as head coach,” Petersen said.

