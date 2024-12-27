Q2 AOW: Tailey Harris, Lockwood girls looking to build off first State A appearance

It feels like the Lockwood girls basketball team has been building towards this team since the program's inceptions.

Finally there are some seniors on the roster headlined by MSU Billings commit Tailey Harris.

"Her decision making is the best I've ever seen on the floor. She definitely gets it from her family. They're smart, highly intelligent basketball people," Lockwood head coach Rob Tedlund said. "She's the baby of a family that lives and breaths basketball, so you can see it on the floor."

Staying in Billings and playing for Kevin Woodin is part of that great decision making, and ultimately it was an easy one for the standout senior.

"(Woodin) really showed that he believes a lot in me. Not even playing for him yet, I think we're going to have a good connection like I have here. I think I'll be able to continue being happy where I am," Harris said. "I think that's what sold me, is being in front of my family and being happy."

The Lions have an extremely tight-knit group and you can almost feel the chemistry radiating throughout the gym. They're hoping to build off last year's state tournament appearance, the first in program history.

"The biggest thing is getting them to believe, because they got their butts kicked for so many years that I think last year was that year where they finally got to believe they can actually play with these teams," Tedlund said.

"Our motivation is through the roof," Harris said. "Obivously we made a big accomplishment last year making it to state, but every team wants more every year. We're hungry. Everyone wants to go for the state title."

Lockwood gets into the meat of its schedule following the holidays, but this is a team ready to ascend.