Q2 AOW: Sheridan, Wyo., graduate, MSU Billings commit Alli Ligocki an aspiring author

LOCKWOOD — Montana, and specifically those around Billings, got a glimpse of Wyoming’s Alli Ligocki this past weekend in the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series.

The Sheridan High School graduate will be heading to MSU Billings later this summer as she’ll play for Kevin Woodin.

“Just the environment. When I went, the coaches were so great," Ligocki said. "(Woodin) and Alisha (Breen) are so genuine and welcoming and warm. When I met them, it was like, yeah, this is where I want to go. It's not too far from home, and that's super nice because my family is very important to me."

Ligocki’s first order of business with the Yellowjackets? A trip to Belgium and France in early August.

“I'm probably most excited to experience a new environment. Since I haven't been out of the country I have no idea what to expect," Ligocki said. "I'm really excited for the food. I love eating food, so I'm really excited to try all of the food there."

Ligocki is a pretty prototypical Kevin Woodin player. She’s nearly 6-feet tall, and she has an array of skills, including some range on her jump shot. Those skills extend beyond the floor, though.

“I'm undecided right now, but I was thinking about going into something with law. But I write a lot of poetry. I'd really like to be an author," Ligocki said.

On an MSUB roster loaded with Montanans, Ligocki will bring some flavor from the Cowboy State.