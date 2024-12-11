Q2 AOW: Gonzaga commit Paige Lofing leads motivated Huntley Project girls

WORDEN — Huntley Project senior Paige Lofing can absolutely fill it up.

Lofing had six games of 30 or more points last season and averaged 24 a night. Back in September, Lofing announced her commitment to Gonzaga via Instagram.

“I went on a couple visits, and that was the last visit I went on, and it felt right at the end of the day," Lofing told MTN Sports of her commitment. "I just felt like the coaches and teammates, I got along with them well. And, obviously, it's a big-time program."

Lofing and her Project teammates have some unfinished business to attend to this season. The Red Devils seemed to be on a collision course with Baker for last year’s Class B girls basketball state championship game, but some cold shooting plagued Project in the opening round and the Red Devils wound up with the third-place trophy.

“We're excited to start the season. Obviously we didn't finish the way we wanted to last year. That's been fueling us throughout the summer and through the season," Lofing said.

Project has been building during Lofing’s four years, and this is the final opportunity to strike. She’s part of a seasoned senior class that’s only getting better each time they step on the floor.

“We're super comfortable with each other. We've been playing together for six or more years, most of us, so it flows really well," senior Madison Akins said.

"It's been a good three years. It's been a good time for us here, but we're trying to finish with the best we can get," senior Ivy Grimsrud said.

Project looked crisp in the season’s opening weekend, defeating both Malta and Shepherd up in Lewistown.