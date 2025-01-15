Q2 AOW: Energetic Regan Soucy sparking Billings West girls

BILLINGS — The Billings West girls basketball team has not missed a beat.

The Golden Bears graduated a large and accomplished senior class, bringing back just three players from last year's rotation.

But that trio — juniors Reagan Soucy and Brooklyn Pierce and sophomore Maisie Heggem-Prinkki — has grown up quickly leading West to a 7-0 start.

"We had a lot of captains meetings and did a lot of leadership work, us three," Soucy said. "I think our expectations were to build the program, and that doesn't mean build the program throughout the season for next year. It means build it in the summer, build it in the preseason. We have built it. We still need to tweak some stuff but just looking to get better."

"(Coach Jason Amundson) instilled confidence in us that we could do it. We had experience from last year, which was really important, and obviously we got to learn a lot from the seniors. (Amundson) just instilled a lot of confidence in us," Heggem-Prinkki said.

Some of Soucy's maturation came last season sharing the floor the majority of the time with that seasoned group. She's grown as a leader and brings shotmaking and playmaking, but her best asset isn't a tangible thing.

"I think a lot of people would describe me as loud, a leader. I think when I bring that energy, especially like last year, it gets the team going," Soucy said. "If someone missed a shot, then someone gets an and-one it gets them hyped and gets that person to hit that shot. I just love the game and I think it shows. When I play with swag I play good."

"She's chatty out there. She's talking. She's kind of that point guard that you're looking for where you want her pushing that energy," Amundson said. "When things are up, she's really up. When things are down, she's cheering her teammates on. She's that point guard on the court that we like."

There's still plenty of room for this West team to improve, as there are a ton of underclassmen getting minutes. But perhaps none has been more impactful than 6-foot-3 freshman Reece Enderson.

"The growth has been huge. I think the biggest thing is maybe a little physicality. When I see her possibly not embracing it, now I see her embracing it and enjoying it, which is great," Amundson said.

This team is likely just scratching the surface of what we could see come March.