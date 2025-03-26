Q2 AOW: Coral Old Bull adds to family lore with championship-winning shot

BILLINGS — Coral Old Bull has added another chapter to the family legacy.

The Billings Central senior lifted the Rams to their second consecutive Class A girls basketball state championship with a shot in the final seconds, potentially with a little help from above. Old Bull is the daughter of Montana basketball legend Elvis Old Bull, who died in 2014 in a car crash.

“There’s a reason the score was tied at 52. There was a lot of resemblance there. It’s a surreal moment for her and it’s not going to be one that she forgets, so I’m proud of her,” Central head coach Jetton Ailes said. Both Old Bulls wore number 52 in high school.

“It was crazy to me seeing posts after — and obviously my feed was flooded — I didn’t realize it was tied at 52. That was insane. ... If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is,” Old Bull said.

The Rams did the repeat in style, going a perfect 24-0 with nearly every win coming by double digits. But when adversity struck in the title game, Central found a way through.

“They never really got rattled. As a coach you look back on some things. You win it in a similar way last year. But you look back and reflect, and it was never a concern of losing a game,” Ailes said. “That just comes with practice and confidence in the girls and putting them in situations where they’re uncomfortable. It doesn’t matter how you win, a win is a win. In that type of fashion on that stage, it’s even more memorable that way.”

The championship night was then capped with members of the Crow Nation serenading Old Bull and fellow teammate Lyssa Peterson.

“Those are the moments you dream about as a kid, especially going out on the note that I did go off of," Old Bull said. "That meant everything to me, everything coming from my family. It’s the Metra. That’s our home, too.”

Now when fans hear the Old Bull name, it will summon memories from more than just the late, great Elvis.