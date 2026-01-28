Defending Billings West sophomore Reese Enderson is a tall task.

“We're lucky. She's 6-3, she can stroke the ball and rebound," West head coach Jason Amundsen said. "She benefits from some of the guard play outside. She benefits from some of the penetration we can get, and they benefit from what she can do. That inside-out game, as long as we can keep that balance we feel like we put ourselves in a pretty good position."

Q2 AOW: Billings West's Reese Enderson towering over competition

The 6-foot-3 Enderson has been a force for the Golden Bears this season, as she’s averaging more than 13 points per night. Enderson knew in junior high that something special might be brewing, so she decided then to focus on preparing for the next level.

“When I was little I really was just that big girl in the middle. When I hit my 7th and 8th grade years I was like, 'OK, if I have my big aspirations to go places, I have to be able to do a little bit of everything,'" Enderson said.

Enderson makes life look easy on the basketball floor as she towers over her competition, but that 6-3 frame can sometimes be tough to find clothes for.

“For sure online. Online options always have an extra long or some kind of extra little bit that I can get," Enderson said. "Honestly, I buy regular stuff a size bigger and try to stretch it out. My mom really tries. But also sometimes you've just got to embrace it, like you're going to see my ankles, so what?"

Whether she’s in high-waters or her West team gear, bet that Enderson will give you buckets either way.