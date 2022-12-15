Q2 AOW: Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams a nightmare for opposing teams

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview junior Breanna Williams is the total package.

She can give it to you inside, outside, off the bounce or on the block. So where did Williams and head coach Brent Montague want to see growth this offseason?

“One of the things that I have challenged her with, even in her first two years, is we need her to stay in the basketball game," Montague said. "Moving her feet on defense, not picking up any cheap fouls. That's something I think she has really done a great job with."

“Free throws. My freshman year I was about 50 percent. Last year, 75 about. So this year higher than 75," Williams said. "Then just being a leader. We had Brooke (Berry) and Cami (Harris). Those were kind of the leaders of our team, so stepping up and being a leader. Being encouraging to those guys."

It’s no surprise Williams is a savant on the low block after studying NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, among others, but it’s her touch from the foul line and beyond that has her on the radar of several Division I programs on the west coast -- something that picked up when her AAU team won a national title this summer.

“Going out on the AAU circuit, getting out of Montana and playing, that definitely helps your recruitment. The competition is amazing out there. Getting out and playing, that helps a lot," Williams said.

Williams has been phenomenal so far this season, averaging just over 20 points per game, and she knows the Falcons have a target on their backs as defending champions. But even though they’ve graduated, last year’s senior class left a lasting impact on the Skyview program.

“Those girls played basketball in a fun way. Everyday they stepped on the court is was fun for them. I think the way they did that certainly is contagious. Who wouldn't want to try and be a part of that?" Montague said.

Williams and the Falcons are in Helena this weekend taking on the Bengals and Bruins.