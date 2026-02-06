Paeten Gunlock's 28 points lead Bigfork to season sweep over Polson

BIGFORK — The Bigfork girls showed why they remain at the top of the Northwest A with a 54-39 win over Polson on Thursday, and senior captain Paeten Gunlock is a big reason for that.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Gunlock's 28 points lead Bigfork to season sweep over Polson

Bigfork came out aggressively on offense, attacking the paint and knocking down 3-pointers with ease.

To no surprise, Gunlock got the scoring started with six quick points in the first quarter, which eventually led to a first-half total of 21 at the end of the half.

The Pirates had no answer to the Valkyries' offensive or defensive attack most of the game, except for the third quarter, where the deficit was cut to eight at one point.

The Valkyries' next highest scoring effort coming from sophomore Emmry Hansen, who had 10 points on the evening.

Bigfork improved to 11-4 and will face Ronan on Tuesday. Polson fell to 8-5 and will play next against Libby on Saturday.

