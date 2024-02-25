Northern C girls: Roy-Winifred downs Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine for third straight division title

GREAT FALLS — Roy-Winifred is the Northern C girls basketball divisional champion for the third consecutive season.

The Outlaws won the title Saturday at Four Seasons Arena, defeating District 8C rival Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 46-38.

Laynee Elness had 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Roy-Winifred, which built a 23-11 halftime lead. The Outlaws led by as many as 15 points during the game and kept D-G-S-G at arm's length most of the second half.

Isabelle Heggem added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Outlaws, while BriElla Becker and Tycee McVicker each scored 11 points to lead the Bearcats. Becker also had 10 rebounds and six steals.

Roy-Winifred will be making its sixth consecutive trip to the Class C state tournament, which is March 6-9 at Great Falls. The Outlaws placed fourth at last year's state tournament after winning the state title in 2022.

D-G-S-G, meanwhile, will play Big Sandy in a challenge game at 6 p.m. Monday.

Earlier Saturday, the Pioneers came back from a six-point halftime deficit and edged Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46-45 in the third-place game.

Jai Baumann led Big Sandy, playing in its fifth game in four days, with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Keira Galbavy added 11 points.

C-J-I was led by Brynn Kammerzell, who had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Saturday loser-out scores

Big Sandy 66 Belt 59

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44, Fort Benton 35