Northern C Girls: North Star charges into quarterfinals, Belt cruises to semis

GREAT FALLS — The final two games of the opening day at the Northern C divisional basketball tournaments Wednesday night at Four Seasons Arena switched the bracket over to the girls side.

It started out with District 8C No. 3 Simms taking on 9C No. 3 North Star. The Knights commanded this one from start to finish, leading by as many as 17 points and advancing on to Thursday's quarterfinals 32-21.

Belt, the top-seeded team in 8C, capped off the night with a dominant 64-17 victory over 10C No. 3 Augusta. Aaliyah Gaylord (15 points), Maren Keaster (11) and Mackenize Pogany (10) led the way for the Huskies, as the trio all scored in double figures.

Next up for North Star is a matchup with 10C No. 1 Chester-Joplin-Inverness at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, while Belt moves on to Friday's semifinals and will play at 7 p.m. that night.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: