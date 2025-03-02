Northern C girls: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine wins first divisional title as co-op

GREAT FALLS — In a rematch of the 2024 title game, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine exacted revenge topping 8C rival Roy-Winifred 48-30 Saturday at the Four Seasons Arena to win this year's Northern C girls crown.

It was a slow start for the Bearcats, who fell behind 14-7 after the first quarter and were locked in a tight game at half. But DGSG outscored the Red Raiders 31-11 in the second half to pull away.

The freshman duo of twins Ella (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Emma Smith (15 points, 10 rebounds) were vital in DGSG pulling away. Sophomore BriElla Becker also dropped in 13 points of her own.

The win means the Bearcats are heading to state for the first time as a co-op after falling one game short last year.

Since Roy-Winifred had already beaten consolation winner Chester-Joplin-Inverness in this tournament, the Red Raiders will head to state as well as the No. 2 seed out of the North.

The Class C state tournament begins March 12 at the Butte Civic Center.

