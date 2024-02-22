Northern C girls: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topples Augusta, advances to semifinals

GREAT FALLS — Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will join Belt in the semifinal round of the Northern C girls basketball divisional tournament after the Bearcats earned a 59-30 first-round win over Augusta Thursday at Four Seasons Arena.

BriElla Becker had a big game, and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine cruised to a 59-30 win over Augusta in the first round of the Northern C divisional tournament.

Becker scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and swiped five steals, as D-G-S-G, the No. 2 seed from District 8C, easily advanced to the semifinal round. The Bearcats will play 8C-rival Belt at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the championship.

Kaitaia Vincent added 13 points for D-G-S-G to go along with six rebounds and four steals.

Augusta, the District 10C champion, was led by Abigail Barrett with 11 points and Payton Levine with 10. The Elks will play Chester-Joplin-Inverness in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday.

Loser-out scores:

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 43, Simms 30