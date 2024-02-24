Northern C girls: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine edges Belt, advances to championship

GREAT FALLS — Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will play for the Northern C girls basketball divisional championship. The Bearcats defeated Belt 54-49 in a semifinal game Friday at Four Seasons Arena to punch their championship ticket.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 54, Belt 49

Eighth graders Emma and Ella Smith combined for 30 points to help Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine get past Belt 54-49 in a semifinal game at the Northern C divisional tournament Friday.

Emma Smith scored a game-high 20 points and Ella Smith added 10 as the Bearcats punched their ticket to the championship game, where they'll play Roy-Winifred or Fort Benton at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

BriElla Becker, a freshman, also scored 10 points for D-G-S-G, which has now defeated Belt four times this season — twice in the regular season, once in the District 8C semifinals and Friday.

After trailing by as many as 14 points, Belt made things interesting down the stretch, getting within two points late in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats held off the comeback attempt, though, and Belt fell to the consolation bracket with the loss. The Huskies will play Big Sandy in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dezirae Goodman scored 16 points to lead Belt, and McKenzie Pogany added 12.

Friday loser-out scores

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Augusta 46

Big Sandy 50, Cascade 36