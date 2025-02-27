Northern C girls: Roy-Winifred, Big Sandy grab big wins to advance

GREAT FALLS — The Northern C divisional basketball tournament tipped Wednesday at the Four Seasons Arena in the Electric City, and the event started with four girls teams seeking to advance in the bracket.

Getting things started were Roy-Winifred and Simms, a game in which the Red Raiders got up early and never looked back. After a dominant 29-2 first quarter, Roy-Winifred would charge in to Thursday's quarterfinal game with a 67-9 win.

The Red Raiders will play Chester-Joplin-Inverness at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The second girls game featured a couple of teams who have already played twice this season — and just like the first two games — Big Sandy weathered the storm against Cascade, winning their quarterfinal matchup 78-57.

Leading the way for the Pioneers was Eva Yeadon, who contributed a game-high 32 points.

Big Sandy will next play in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Friday and awaits the winner of the quarterfinal game between Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Fort Benton.

For highlights, view the above video.