Northern B girls: Malta wins fifth straight divisional title; challenge game set

CONRAD — Kendall Clausen scored all of her team-high 11 points in the second half and Malta outpaced Poplar 47-40 to win the Northern B girls divisional basketball tournament Saturday.

The Mustangs, who will advance to next week's Class B state tournament as the top seed from the North, also got 10 points apiece from Neva Jacobson and Denvyr Tuss in the victory.

Jacobson hit a pair of 3-pointers for Malta. Kelbie Nelson and Addison Ulrich combined to scored 10 — five apiece — as the Mustangs won their fifth consecutive divisional title.

Braelyn Nordwick had 11 points to lead Poplar. Kessee Erickson scored 10 and Emma Martell had seven points.

In Saturday's third-place game, Chinook ran past Fairfield for a 55-35 victory. Hallie Neibauer had 23 points to lead the Sugarbeeters, who also won an earlier loser out game against Conrad to stay alive.

That sets up a divisional challenge game between Poplar and Chinook to decide the No. 2 seed from the North. The game will be played Monday at 6 p.m. at Glasgow High School.

Saturday loser-out scores

Fairfield 37, Fairview 30

Chinook 61, Conrad 26

