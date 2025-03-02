Northern B girls: Malta wins 14th in a row to capture title over Chinook

MALTA — Malta took home the Northern B girls divisional basketball championship Saturday with a 47-37 victory over Chinook.

Chinook led 22-20 at the half, but Malta scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to pull in front.

The M'ettes then held the Sugarbeeters off the scoreboard until there was 3:11 to go in the third, and by that time Malta led 30-24. Malta built the lead to as many as 11 twice in the that frame.

Kendall Clausen and Denvyr Tuss each had 11 points to pave the way for Malta. The M'ettes will enter the Class B state tournament riding a 14-game winning streak.

Malta and Chinook will represent the Northern division at the Class B state tournament, along with Fairview, which finished in third place. The state tournament begins March 13 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

