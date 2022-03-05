Northern B girls: Malta and Harlem playing fourth match-up for a divisional title

CUT BANK — The Northern B girls semifinals featured familiar foes with a chance to gain an automatic berth to the Class B state tournament in Bozeman next week.

Malta 54, Cut Bank 24

The extended zone pressure in the fullcourt from the M'ettes caused major problems for Cut Bank all game long as Malta created 22 turnovers keeping their record flawless in Class B with their only two losses of the season coming at the hands of defending Class A champs Havre. All-state juniors Allison Kunze and Madison Williamson combined for 32 points.

Harlem 54, Wolf Point 45

Harlem is playing their best basketball of the year right now despite their less than .500 record proving people wrong after big wins in districts and divisionals. MSU-Northern signee Taya Trottier played fantastic down the stretch against Wolf Point scoring 29 points to continue their improbable season with a secured spot at state. J'Elle Garfield chipped in 13 points for Wolf Point.

Harlem and Malta play their fourth match-up of the season Saturday night with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. MST. Malta won all three previous games with Harlem by 20 points or more.