Northern B girls: Fairfield, Poplar handily win first-round games

Posted at 6:11 PM, Feb 29, 2024
CONRAD — Fairfield and Poplar handily won first-round games Thursday at the Northern B girls basketball divisional tournament.

Fairfield opened the tournament with a 50-16 win over Wolf Point. Poplar followed the Eagles into Friday’s semifinals with a 74-29 victory over Conrad.

Fairfield and Poplar will meet in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Wolf Point plays Conrad at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a loser-out contest.

Fairfield 50, Wolf Point 16

Fairfield didn’t allow a point in the second half by making some defensive adjustments and the Eagles coasted after leading 23-16 at the break.

Emma Schenk led Fairfield with 18 points with the help of 9-for-10 shooting from the foul line, and Natalie Harrell added 14 points. Rylie Schenk also hit double figures for Fairfield by putting in 10 points.

Keeley Blount-Henderson scored eight points and Kashlyn Speak Thunder put in six for the Wolves.

Poplar 74, Conrad 29

Poplar started strong, building a 19-point lead by halftime, and put three players into double figures to roll past the Cowgirls.

Cammie Martell led the way for the Indians by connecting on five 3-pointers for 19 points. Braelyn Nordwick pitched in with 16 points and Bailey Dupree hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

In all, 10 players scored for the Indians, who nailed 12 3-pointers in the game.

Tala Eneboe scored 14 points to lead Conrad.

