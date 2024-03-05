Northern B girls: Chinook wins challenge, heads to state in return to Class B

GLASGOW — Hallie Neibauer poured in 36 points Monday night to lead Chinook to a 62-39 victory over Poplar in a Northern B divisional girls basketball challenge game.

With the win, Neibauer and the Sugarbeeters clinched a state tournament berth in their first season back at the Class B level. Chinook will face Baker at the state tourney on Thursday at 5 p.m. at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

Neibauer scored 28 points in the second half and the Sugarbeeters pulled away. Alexis Seymour added 10 points for Chinook.

Poplar, which saw its season come to an end, was led by Mattie Falls Down and Emma Martell, who had eight points apiece. Cammie Martell and Kensee Erickson each added seven points for the Indians.

