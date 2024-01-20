Non-stop motor drives Roberts senior star Taylee Chirrick

ROBERTS — Roberts senior Taylee Chirrick announced last August she’d be keeping her basketball talents in state, committing to Montana State. But what led Chirrick to spurn offers from Power Five schools like Arizona and Villanova?

“When (Montana State head coach Tricia) Binford started talking to me, I just felt a really good connection with her as a person, especially when I went on my first visit," Chirrick said. "I didn't think that staying home in Montana would be the perfect place for me.

“The more that I stayed in contact with her I just felt so comfortable. The whole program fit great and I'm just super excited."

Chirrick, who transferred to Class C Roberts from Class AA Billings West prior to her junior year, has been a four-sport star and could likely have gone darn near anywhere in the country for track and field. But it’s always been hoops.

“It's something I never get nervous for, and I think that's a big part of it for me," Chirrick said. "I just go out and play the hardest I can. With running, I can't control me getting so nervous. I just love the feeling of going and playing something I really love to do and not getting those nerves when I just go and play hard."

Chirrick has stuffed the stat sheet in her year-plus playing for the Rockets, and accolades have rolled in such as a nomination for the McDonald’s All-America Game. She’s nearly 6 feet and can do anything on the floor, but, as she mentioned, it’s her non-stop motor that really sets her apart.

“My parents, they instilled me with the ability to just work hard and not want to stop, so I think even from a young age I always wanted to be working my hardest and do the best I can to pursue and keep working hard," Chirrick said.

Chirrick and the No. 3-ranked Roberts girls are 10-1 and have a big-time showdown with No. 6 White Sulphur Springs early next week.