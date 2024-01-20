Watch Now
No. 9 Columbus boys, No. 1 Huntley Project girls win in Worden

WORDEN — The No. 9 Columbus boys and No. 1 Huntley Project girls picked up victories in a high school basketball doubleheader in Worden on Friday night.

The Cougar boys opened the evening with a 77-63 win, separating from the Red Devils in the second half despite an ankle injury to senior guard Mason Meier.

The Project girls led 36-12 at halftime en route to a 65-46 victory over Columbus to move to 9-0 on the season. Paige Lofing had 24 points to lead the Red Devils.

