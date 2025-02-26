No. 4-ranked Bigfork girls send seniors off strong with 67-13 victory over Whitefish

BIGFORK — Bigfork girls basketball ended its regular season on a high note with a blowout win against Whitefish to extend its winning streak to 15.

It was senior night for the Valkyries, and the three outgoing players on the team impacted the game, especially captain Braeden Gunlock who made her presence felt on both sides of the ball.

Her play was also complimented with multiple 3-pointers from fellow senior Keni Wade and younger sister Paeten Gunlock.

Bigfork cruised to a 67-13 victory to head into the Western A divisional as the top team in the Northwest. For highlights, see the video player above.

