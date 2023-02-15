No. 4 Billings Central girls complete season sweep of rival Laurel

LAUREL — The fourth-ranked Billings Central girls continue to roll, picking up a 51-37 win on Tuesday evening at rival Laurel.

Central trailed 15-14 after the first quarter but opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run and led 24-20 at the break.

The Rams stretched that lead to double figures on multiple occassions in the second half, though Laurel trimmed it to seven with under four minutes to play. Central, however, prevailed late to improve its record to 15-2. Laurel falls to 13-4.

