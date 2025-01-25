No. 2 Shepherd girls pick up 10th consecutive win

SHEPHERD — The second-ranked Shepherd girls basketball team picked up its 10th consecutive win on Friday night to move to 11-1 on the season.

The Fillies pulled away from Park City for a 55-31 home win, remaining unbeaten in conference play in the process. Shepherd's only loss is to top-ranked Huntley Project back on Dec. 7 in Lewistown.

Shepherd had seven players in the scoring column on Friday night, led by Molly Gilbert's 16 points. Lexie Dennison (11 points) and Braelynn Fulton (10) joined Gilbert in double figures.

Jordan Stepper led Park City with 10 points.

Up next for Shepherd is a trip to Joliet on Saturday, while Park City hosts Roundup on Saturday.