No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale girls have eyes on the top prize entering Class C postseason

SACO — Entering the postseason, the team to beat in Class C girls basketball appears to be the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks, who are not only undefeated at 18-0 going into the District 3C tournament, but have gotten a second and third place finish at state in the last few state tournaments. There's one trophy that's missing — and they want to add to their collection.

As one of the few undefeated teams in Class C, the Mavericks, ranked No. 1 all year in MTN Sports' girls basketball power rankings, are looking to get back to the top of the mountain and reclaim the state title. Coach Amber Erickson helped get the Mavericks their first title more than a decade ago.

Her current group of Mavericks have gotten a couple of close finishes, but are still looking for that first-place trophy. Erickson says having the experience of getting that close has given this group of juniors and seniors a better chance to make another run at state.

"Some of these kids were pretty young as freshmen and sophomores," Erickson said of her core group. "We relied pretty heavily on them and they just effortlessly flow together when they're on the court together. They got second and they got third and they're pretty hungry to go out and get that gold."

One of the juniors is Amber's daughter Teagan Erickson, who has had her mom for a coach most of her life. It's always been her goal to get first state, but she says getting it with her mom would be even more special.

"It would be amazing to win with my mom," Teagan said. "We've got second my freshman year, third last year, and now it kind of seems like there's that missing piece that just needs to be filled, that number one, and to have her as a coach and then get that number one with her being the coach would just mean a ton."

The co-op of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, also known as North Country, got second place at state two years ago as freshmen when they lost to Fort Benton, and now they're ready to make another run at the title.

"Practices are always intense, we always go 100% at each other and it makes us a better team," Teagan said.

The Mavericks know they have a target on their back being the top team in the state, and say they are ready for the challenges that will be thrown at them this postseason.

"It honestly makes us better," junior Paige Wasson said. "It kind of feels good to have a target on your back because everybody's coming at you with their best game and they bring all their competition and we just get better every game."

For the senior class, it's their last chance to put a first place trophy in the school hall, and with the postseason right around the corner, they have their eyes on the state tournament.

"It's bittersweet. I'm trying to make the most of it and enjoy it because I'm getting sad that's over, but also really excited for the postseason to see how well we do," senior Kora LaBrie said. "Getting the first place trophy this year would mean a lot to everyone on the team. I'll miss playing with them and practices. They've made it fun."

Before the Mavericks can worry about state or divisionals, they'll have the 3C tournament to get through. It will be in Glasgow starting Wednesday.

