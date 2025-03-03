Watch Now
MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for March 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through March 1:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of March 1, 2025)

Class AA

(Regular season - final)

1. Billings West (18-1)

2. Gallatin (18-1)

3. Missoula Big Sky (13-5)

4. Missoula Hellgate (13-6)

5. Butte (13-6)

Class A

(Regular season - final)

1. Billings Central (18-0)

2. Dillon (17-1)

3. Havre (16-2)

4. Bigfork (16-2)

5. Frenchtown (15-3)

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Huntley Project (18-1)

2. Shepherd (16-2)

3. Baker (15-3)

4. Fairfield (16-1)

5. Malta (14-4)

6. Missoula Loyola (14-3)

7. Ennis (14-2)

8. Big Timber (14-4)

9. Florence (16-2)

10. Jefferson (15-3)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)

2. Melstone (18-0)

3. Plenty Coups (17-0)

4. Bainville (18-0)

5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (17-1)

6. Terry (17-1)

7. Seeley-Swan (15-3)

8. Circle (14-4)

9. Plentywood (14-4)

10. Fort Benton (13-4)

