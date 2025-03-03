MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for March 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through March 1:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of March 1, 2025)
Class AA
(Regular season - final)
1. Billings West (18-1)
2. Gallatin (18-1)
3. Missoula Big Sky (13-5)
4. Missoula Hellgate (13-6)
5. Butte (13-6)
Class A
(Regular season - final)
1. Billings Central (18-0)
2. Dillon (17-1)
3. Havre (16-2)
4. Bigfork (16-2)
5. Frenchtown (15-3)
Class B
(Regular season - final)
1. Huntley Project (18-1)
2. Shepherd (16-2)
3. Baker (15-3)
4. Fairfield (16-1)
5. Malta (14-4)
6. Missoula Loyola (14-3)
7. Ennis (14-2)
8. Big Timber (14-4)
9. Florence (16-2)
10. Jefferson (15-3)
Class C
(Regular season - final)
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)
2. Melstone (18-0)
3. Plenty Coups (17-0)
4. Bainville (18-0)
5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (17-1)
6. Terry (17-1)
7. Seeley-Swan (15-3)
8. Circle (14-4)
9. Plentywood (14-4)
10. Fort Benton (13-4)