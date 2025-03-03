MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for March 3

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through March 1: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of March 1, 2025) Class AA (Regular season - final) 1. Billings West (18-1) 2. Gallatin (18-1) 3. Missoula Big Sky (13-5) 4. Missoula Hellgate (13-6) 5. Butte (13-6) Class A (Regular season - final) 1. Billings Central (18-0) 2. Dillon (17-1) 3. Havre (16-2) 4. Bigfork (16-2) 5. Frenchtown (15-3) Class B (Regular season - final) 1. Huntley Project (18-1) 2. Shepherd (16-2) 3. Baker (15-3) 4. Fairfield (16-1) 5. Malta (14-4) 6. Missoula Loyola (14-3) 7. Ennis (14-2) 8. Big Timber (14-4) 9. Florence (16-2) 10. Jefferson (15-3) Class C (Regular season - final) 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0) 2. Melstone (18-0) 3. Plenty Coups (17-0) 4. Bainville (18-0) 5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (17-1) 6. Terry (17-1) 7. Seeley-Swan (15-3) 8. Circle (14-4) 9. Plentywood (14-4) 10. Fort Benton (13-4)



