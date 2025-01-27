MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 27

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 25: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Jan. 25, 2025) Class AA 1. Gallatin (8-0) 2. Billings West (10-1) 3. Missoula Big Sky (7-2) 4. Butte (7-3) 5. Missoula Hellgate (5-4) Class A 1. Billings Central (10-0) 2. Havre (10-1) 3. Frenchtown (8-2) 4. Dillon (10-1) 5. Bigfork (8-2) Class B 1. Huntley Project (11-0) 2. Shepherd (12-1) 3. Ennis (10-1) 4. Baker (10-2) 5. Florence (11-1) 6. Fairfield (8-1) 7. Jefferson (9-2) 8. Big Timber (8-2) 9. Malta (8-4) 10. Missoula Loyola (9-3) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (13-0) 2. Melstone (12-0) 3. Plenty Coups (11-0) 4. Bainville (12-0) 5. Plentywood (10-1) 6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (10-1) 7. Shields Valley (10-2) 8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (10-2) 9. Terry (11-1) 10. Circle (10-3)



