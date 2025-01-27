MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 27

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 25:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Jan. 25, 2025)
Class AA
1. Gallatin (8-0)
2. Billings West (10-1)
3. Missoula Big Sky (7-2)
4. Butte (7-3)
5. Missoula Hellgate (5-4)
Class A
1. Billings Central (10-0)
2. Havre (10-1)
3. Frenchtown (8-2)
4. Dillon (10-1)
5. Bigfork (8-2)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (11-0)
2. Shepherd (12-1)
3. Ennis (10-1)
4. Baker (10-2)
5. Florence (11-1)
6. Fairfield (8-1)
7. Jefferson (9-2)
8. Big Timber (8-2)
9. Malta (8-4)
10. Missoula Loyola (9-3)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (13-0)
2. Melstone (12-0)
3. Plenty Coups (11-0)
4. Bainville (12-0)
5. Plentywood (10-1)
6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (10-1)
7. Shields Valley (10-2)
8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (10-2)
9. Terry (11-1)
10. Circle (10-3)