MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 27

MTN Sports
Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 25:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Jan. 25, 2025)

Class AA

1. Gallatin (8-0)

2. Billings West (10-1)

3. Missoula Big Sky (7-2)

4. Butte (7-3)

5. Missoula Hellgate (5-4)

Class A

1. Billings Central (10-0)

2. Havre (10-1)

3. Frenchtown (8-2)

4. Dillon (10-1)

5. Bigfork (8-2)

Class B

1. Huntley Project (11-0)

2. Shepherd (12-1)

3. Ennis (10-1)

4. Baker (10-2)

5. Florence (11-1)

6. Fairfield (8-1)

7. Jefferson (9-2)

8. Big Timber (8-2)

9. Malta (8-4)

10. Missoula Loyola (9-3)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (13-0)

2. Melstone (12-0)

3. Plenty Coups (11-0)

4. Bainville (12-0)

5. Plentywood (10-1)

6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (10-1)

7. Shields Valley (10-2)

8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (10-2)

9. Terry (11-1)

10. Circle (10-3)

