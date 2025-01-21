MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 20

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 18:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Jan. 18, 2025)
Class AA
1. Gallatin (7-0)
2. Billings West (8-1)
3. Butte (7-1)
4. Missoula Big Sky (6-2)
5. Missoula Hellgate (4-4)
Class A
1. Billings Central (9-0)
2. Havre (9-1)
3. Frenchtown (6-2)
4. Dillon (8-1)
5. Bigfork (6-2)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (9-0)
2. Shepherd (10-1)
3. Ennis (8-1)
4. Baker (8-2)
5. Misoula Loyola (9-1)
6. Big Timber (7-1)
7. Florence (9-1)
8. Fairfield (9-1)
9. Jefferson (7-2)
10. Three Forks (7-3)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0)
2. Melstone (10-0)
3. Plenty Coups (10-0)
4. Bainville (10-0)
5. Plentywood (9-1)
6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (8-1)
7. Shields Valley (9-2)
8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (8-2)
9. Terry (9-1)
10. Circle (8-3)