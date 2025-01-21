MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 20

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 18: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Jan. 18, 2025) Class AA 1. Gallatin (7-0) 2. Billings West (8-1) 3. Butte (7-1) 4. Missoula Big Sky (6-2) 5. Missoula Hellgate (4-4) Class A 1. Billings Central (9-0) 2. Havre (9-1) 3. Frenchtown (6-2) 4. Dillon (8-1) 5. Bigfork (6-2) Class B 1. Huntley Project (9-0) 2. Shepherd (10-1) 3. Ennis (8-1) 4. Baker (8-2) 5. Misoula Loyola (9-1) 6. Big Timber (7-1) 7. Florence (9-1) 8. Fairfield (9-1) 9. Jefferson (7-2) 10. Three Forks (7-3) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0) 2. Melstone (10-0) 3. Plenty Coups (10-0) 4. Bainville (10-0) 5. Plentywood (9-1) 6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (8-1) 7. Shields Valley (9-2) 8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (8-2) 9. Terry (9-1) 10. Circle (8-3)



